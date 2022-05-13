Are Scarborough voters considered idiots? Apparently we are, according to the actions of the officials working at Town Hall.
“The voters approved funding (in November 2021) to replace the field and the track, not to exceed $1.9 million.” So says Superintendent Geoffrey Bruno in a Scarborough Public Schools letter dated May 5. But now town and school officials claim they need $2.5 million! Who would have known there was a shortage of shredded tires for the turf field?
And, since this is Scarborough, this is not the main issue. The issue is that officials want to use the money for just a turf field, contrary to what voters voted for – a new track and field. The town can’t reappropriate the money for a different purpose from what the voters authorized.
We were told of and approved $1.9 million for a track and field last November. Since officials have now canceled the track, half the original proposal, a ballot question should be on the June ballot – “yes” or “no” to spend who knows what on a new field.
The action contemplated by school and town officials only contributes to the cynicism felt by many citizens of Scarborough.
Larry Hartwell
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: Book review: ‘The Forgotten Life of Eva Gordon’
-
Times Record
Trio of Spindleworks artists feature their work at Wiscasset art gallery
-
Scarborough Leader
May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough resident set to be inducted in the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame
-
Mainely Media
The Downs Innovative District is home to many different commercial spaces including Throttle Car Club
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.