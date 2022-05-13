Are Scarborough voters considered idiots? Apparently we are, according to the actions of the officials working at Town Hall.

“The voters approved funding (in November 2021) to replace the field and the track, not to exceed $1.9 million.” So says Superintendent Geoffrey Bruno in a Scarborough Public Schools letter dated May 5. But now town and school officials claim they need $2.5 million! Who would have known there was a shortage of shredded tires for the turf field?

And, since this is Scarborough, this is not the main issue. The issue is that officials want to use the money for just a turf field, contrary to what voters voted for – a new track and field. The town can’t reappropriate the money for a different purpose from what the voters authorized.

We were told of and approved $1.9 million for a track and field last November. Since officials have now canceled the track, half the original proposal, a ballot question should be on the June ballot – “yes” or “no” to spend who knows what on a new field.

The action contemplated by school and town officials only contributes to the cynicism felt by many citizens of Scarborough.

Larry Hartwell

Scarborough

