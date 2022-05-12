With the help of volunteers, the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust has designed storyboards that will serve as temporary exhibits at a number of its preserves this spring and summer.

The nature-themed stories and outdoor activities are geared toward children 6 years old and younger. With a chaperoning adult, young children will be able to walk a trail, explore a preserve, or visit LOCAL Garden while reading a children’s nature book one page at a time.

Participants can visit each storybook trail any time of day during their installation, from dawn to dusk. Closed-toed shoes that can get wet and muddy are recommended.

“Little Sap” by Jan Hughes, a story about young trees and the trials and tribulations of growing up, will be on display at the Green Point Preserve in West Bath from Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. to Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m.

“Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt” by Kate Messner, a story about what makes gardens grow, will be on display at the LOCAL Garden in Bath from Sunday, June 19 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

For more information about each event, as well as the storybook trail program, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events. No registration is required, but the land trust is welcoming photos sent to [email protected]

