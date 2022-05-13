Kate Tracy scored three straight goals to break a second-half tie and lift Freeport to a 6-4 win over Waynflete on Friday in a rematch of last year’s Class C girls’ lacrosse state final.
Freeport (6-1) held a 3-2 lead at halftime before Tilsley Kelly’s second goal pulled Waynflete (4-3) even early in the second half.
Tracy then broke the tie with 15 minutes to go.
Meg Driscoll, Emily Olsen and Savannah Tracy also scored for Freeport, which got two saves from Piper Williams.
Morgan Earls, seeing her first action of the season after being sidelined because of a knee injury, and Lolie Millspaugh scored Waynflete’s other goals and Emily Girard made seven saves.
Waynflete, the reigning state champion, will have to play the rest of the season without senior standout Jesse Connors, who broke her ankle earlier this week.
GREELY 16, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Asja Kelman and Carley Ferentz each notched four goals and two assists as the Rangers (7-1) raced past the Raiders (0-8) at Fryeburg.
Lauren Dennen chipped in with two goals and an assist. Jenny Medrano, Charlotte Taylor, Allie Read, Eva Williams, Elise Provencher and Cady Hatch also scored for Greely, which led 14-0 at halftime.
Phoebe Sartory scored for Fryeburg.
SOFTBALL
POLAND 16, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: The Knights (9-0) opened with 10 runs in the bottom of the first and defeated the Seagulls (2-8) in five innings at Poland.
Atlantis Martin recorded a double and two singles, Emma Gagne hit a triple and a double, and Khloe O’Leary, Alyssa Hart and Gabbi Bolduc also had two hits apiece.
WINDHAM 12, FALMOUTH 0: Stella Jarvais was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs, and Brooke Gerry and Sierra Sparrow combined on a three-hitter as the Eagles (7-2) downed the Navigators (0-8) in five innings at Falmouth.
Ellie Wilcox and Jaydn Kimball each added a pair of hits. Chloe Edwards belted an RBI triple.
