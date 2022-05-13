The Chocolate Church Arts Center (CCAC) will present a concert with indie singer and songwriter Lady Lamb on Sunday, May 22. The show will take place outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St. in Bath.

Lady Lamb is the stage name used by Aly Spaltro, who started her songwriting career while living in Brunswick in the mid 2000s. It was there that, while working the closing shift at the local video store, Spaltro used the space as a makeshift afterhours music studio.

In 2010, she moved to Brooklyn, NY, and was eventually approached by Ba Da Bing Records to record an album. In 2013, “Ripely Pine” became Lady Lamb’s first nationally distributed release. The album earned enthusiastic reviews and led to extensive touring in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.

She jumped to Mom + Pop Records for her next full-length album, 2015’s “AFTER,” which landed on the Billboard rock, independent, and Heatseekers albums charts. She followed it in late 2016 with the self-produced EP “Tender” “Warriors Club,” recorded at Kristian Matsson’s home studio in Sweden. After much anticipation, her third full-length LP, “Even” in the “Tremor,” was released on Ba Da Bing Records in April 2019 to critical acclaim.

Tickets for all Chocolate Church Arts Center events at are available for purchase at chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the box office at (207) 442-8455. This all-ages show takes place outdoors and will not require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.

