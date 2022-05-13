Bruce Richard Garbin 1949 – 2022 BATH – Bruce Richard Garbin passed away on May 7, 2022 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was born on August 29, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Emmanuel and Shirley Garbin. After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1967, he enlisted into the United States Navy. He served as an Electronics and Communications Engineer, retiring in December 1979 at Brunswick Naval Air Station, Brunswick. He married Cheryl V. Dudley (deceased) and they raised five children, Lenore, Timothy, Jotham, Benjamin, and Zachary. He worked at Bath Iron Works from 1979 to his retirement in 2007 doing Test and Activation. Bruce was working at L.L. Bean’s Brunswick Manufacturing up until his passing. Bruce was active in the Bath community throughout the years. Supporting all his children’s clubs, sports, and interests, often going above and beyond, no matter how tired or overworked he may have been. He volunteered his time coaching his sons’ Little League and Babe Ruth teams. An avid reader, his favorite author was Clive Cussler and he loved to talk to his grandson about the books. Bruce was an avid fly fisher who shared his passion with his children and grandchildren. He loved being stream side watching the insects dance in the air, or having a coffee in the morning at a sporting camp. He was also notorious for sneaking his grandkids out for ice cream or other sweet treats. Bruce was a mainstay at many breakfast locations around the Bath area. He loved a good pu pu platter and driving his convertible ‘Dad Time’. Bruce is survived by his brother, Michael Garbin; his longtime friend Judy Pytlewicz; daughter Lenore, her husband Mark, and their sons Jacob, Nathan, Seth and Maxwell; son Timothy, and his fiancé, Brittany and their son Timothy Jr. and one on the way; son Jotham, his wife Christine, and their daughters, Avery and Morgan; son Benjamin, and his daughters Ashley and Lucy; and son Zachary. He also leaves behind extended family. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Ruth-Ellen Bennett. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book