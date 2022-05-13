Charles B. Ferguson 1942 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Charles “Sonny” Bruce Ferguson, 80, of Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from complications due to heart disease. Chuck was born on Nov. 5, 1941, to Charles Jr. and Martha Ferguson in Vincennes, Ind. Chuck was drafted into military service at the start of the Vietnam War, and despite several commendations for his aptitude, would say he was at heart a pacifist. Chuck was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1968 and proceeded to enroll in Cal State from which he graduated in 1974 with a degree in Anthropology. Chuck’s sisters Judy Eagleson, Linda Swingley (now deceased), Pam Smith and his brother Ron were dear to him. Chuck followed the greatest love of his life—Judy Frost—to Maine. He married Judy in the late 70s, and together they built a simple life on an old farm in Brunswick where they raised their two children, restored the farmhouse, worked the land, and cared for countless animals (including a set of very protective geese that were known for terrorizing passers-by). In addition to his siblings Chuck is survived by his daughter Amy Ferguson of Bath and Allison Lantieri and her husband Chris and two grandchildren, James, and Ella of Brunswick. A lover of history and fascinated by President Lincoln and the Civil War Chuck began picking antiques soon after his move to Maine. While Chuck worked at Bath Iron Works as a carpenter, he also focused on building what would become a notable antiques business in Bath called Pollyanna’s Antiques with Judy. Chuck was a lover of the outdoors. He spoke often of backpacking through the Grand Canyon in his youth. He loved all animals and as a result took in every stray cat and dog that found its way to the farm. He enjoyed many hours kayaking with Amy on the Cathance River. He was not a religious man and would often tell his daughters that the closest he felt to spiritual was when he was outside working in his garden which was the pride of the neighborhood. Chuck was fiercely independent, a champion of the common man, an avid reader, a sometimes guitar player, a renowned antiques collector, a Civil War historian, an heirloom vegetable gardener, a talented carpenter, and a lover of all creatures great and small. He lived very simply and would be the first to help anyone in need. Most of all he was a great Dad to Allison and Amy, and he will be deeply missed. His children are working to plan a celebration of life on the farm in August. “You may be looking for someone / Someone may be looking for you / Someday you’ll awaken and open your eyes / And love will be looking at you.” — John Prine. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: the Salvation Army in his name

Guest Book