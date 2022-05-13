Melissa J. (Smart) Ferrucci 1965 – 2022 BATH – Melissa J. (Smart) Ferrucci, 56, of West Street died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bath on July 20, 1965, a daughter of William J. and Mary Jeannette (Babine) Smart. Melissa graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1983. Her previous marriage gave her two beautiful daughters of which she loved with all her heart. Melissa was self-employed as a painting contractor for over 30 years and enjoyed her work, colleagues and customers. After several years on her own she was blessed to find love again w ith her beloved Mike Billington. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath. She enjoyed many interests such as cooking, sewing, hiking, cross country skiing, music and her nightly old-time radio shows. Always ready with a smile and a kind word she loved the opportunities she had to enjoy meals and visits with her friends and family, especially spending time with her grandkids. She had a great love of animals and enjoyed the company of her cat as well as connecting with and following the work of several farm animal sanctuaries. The family camp at Popham Beach was always a special place for her and she felt blessed to spend one last “vacation” there with her family this spring. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her beloved, Michael Billington of Bath; two daughters, Mandy Crockett and her husband Shane of Woolwich and Ashley Potvin and her husband Jonathan of Pittsfield; one brother, David Smart, and his wife Tracy of Woolwich; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Sophie, Meredith, Levi, Quincy, Everett (expected); two nephews, Aidan and Liam; and many more family members and friends. A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Longreach Hall, Maine Maritime Museum, Washington Street, Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Mid Coast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or http://www.stjude.org

