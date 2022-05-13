FOOTBALL

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints.

The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday.

Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins.

In all, the 2014 second-round draft pick from LSU has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Landry, 29, is coming off his worst season as a pro. He was instrumental in improving Cleveland’s culture and helping the Browns break their long playoff drought in 2020. But he missed time in 2021 with a knee injury and finished with career lows in receptions (52), yards (570) and touchdown catches (2).

• The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their thin ranks at receiver by acquiring Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

The Falcons are sending a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Las Vegas, while also acquiring a seventh-rounder next year from the Raiders.

In other moves, Atlanta released cornerback Kendall Sheffield, a fourth-round pick in 2019, and tight end Ryan Becker.

• The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season.

Hutchinson’s fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Will Power used the final lap of qualifying to move past five drivers and take the pole for the IndyCar Grand Prix in Indianapolis.

The Australian will start from the No. 1 spot for the 64th time in his career after going 1 minute, 9.7664 seconds on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. He’s now three short of tying Mario Andretti’s IndyCar career record after knocking defending series champ and points leader Alex Palou to second after the Spaniard went 1:09.8090.

Two-time race winner Josef Newgarden, Power’s teammate, starts third after limiting himself to one hard lap in the third and final qualifying group. Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing will start a season-best fourth on his home track.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead over Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Stricker, who has won and finished second the last two trips to Greystone Golf & Country Club, is continuing his comeback from a health scare that landed him in the hospital for nearly two weeks last year.

He had only his first bogey of the tournament on the par 5 fifth hole but never lost his lead. He was at 11-under 133.

McCarron shot a 65, and Harrington had a 66.

BASEBALL

FRONTIER LEAGUE: Right-hander Kumar Rocker agreed to a contract with the independent Tri-City ValleyCats of Troy, New York, after failing to sign with the New York Mets last summer.

A 22-year-old right-hander who was a junior at Vanderbilt, Rocker was selected by the Mets with the 10th overall pick in last year’s amateur draft. He was the only player among the first 29 picks who failed to sign, and the Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick.

Rocker is eligible for this year’s draft, which starts July 17.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Toop-ranked Novak Djokovic brought the Foro Italico crowd to its feet with several memorable points in a 7-5, 7-6 (1) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Italian Open semifinals.

Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7), 7-5

Also, fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas served 10 aces to defeat Jannik Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach his third consecutive Masters semifinal on clay.

Tsitsipas will face Alexander Zverev in their third semifinal over the last month after the 2017 champion beat Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2.

In the women’s tournament, Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 26 matches by beating former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (2), 6-0.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Seth Jones scored a power-play goal and added an assist on a short-handed goal, and Riley Barber, Thomas Bordeleau and Sam Lafferty also scored as the United States beat Latvia, 4-1, in its opening game in Helsinki, Finland.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice while leading defending champion Canada to a 5-3 victory over Germany.

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman claimed a first grand tour stage victory after winning a tough seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the pink jersey.

Bouwman was given a great leadout by Team Jumbo–Visma teammate — and 2017 Giro winner — Tom Dumoulin and sprinted to the line to edge out Bauke Mollema and Davide Formolo by two seconds as the Giro tackled its first mountain range, the Apennines.