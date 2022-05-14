Can we cancel the interest on federal student college loans? Our federal government should not make a profit from student college loans. Instead, each student should be paying only an administrative fee on their loans (which I expect will be reasonable), plus the amount they borrowed.
Can this change be retroactive? Can all interest that college students have paid for federal loans for the last few decades be refunded to them in full?
Let’s not ask American taxpayers to pay for someone else’s college bill. Instead, let’s ask for fairness. Our government should not make a profit at the expense of college students.
Margo Donnis
South Portland
