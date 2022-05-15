Two professional theaters – Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick and Ogunquit Playhouse – will return to their respective venues for the first time since 2019 with a full slate of musical performances this summer.

Maine State Music Theatre will open its season with the beloved musical “The Sound of Music,” from June 8-25 at Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus. That will be followed by “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (June 29 through July 16), “The Color Purple” (July 20 through Aug. 6), and “Kinky Boots” (Aug. 10-27).

Ogunquit Playhouse, which hosted shows outdoors last summer, opened Thursday with “The Cher Show,” which runs through June 25. That will be followed by two world-premiere musicals, both of which are based on movies. “The Nutty Professor” runs from July 1 to Aug. 6, and “Mr. Holland’s Opus” runs from Aug. 12 to Sept. 17.

Each theater also will offer youth friendly shows.

Ogunquit will stage two Disney shows, “Moana Jr.” (July 16 and 17) and “Descendants: The Musical” (July 30 and 31), as well as a musical adaption of the Roald Dahl classic “James and the Giant Peach” (Aug. 27 and 28).

Maine State Music Theatre will offer “Jack and the Beanstalk” on June 13, “The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood,” on July 25, and “Frozen Jr.” on Aug. 22.

Portland Stage has one summer show on Aug. 2, a collaboration with Maine State Music Theatre called “Smoke on the Mountain,” that tells the story of the Sanders Family, a traveling group of bluegrass musicians who stop one Saturday night in 1938 at a church.

“Smoke on the Mountain” also will run from July 29 through Aug. 20 at Hackmatack Playhouse in Berwick.

Public Theatre in Lewiston, which features professional equity actors, will present a comedy, “Be Here Now,” live from June 17-26 and on demand from June 21-26. The show centers on a pessimistic professor who develops a dangerous medical condition with a side effect that turns her into a happy and hopeful believer in love.

At Deertrees Theater in Harrison, the summer season features a wide variety of performances, including the musical “Always … Patsy Cline” on June 24 and 25, and the adult-themed musical comedy “An Evening at Dave’s Sauna,” written and directed by Mainer Jonathan Leavitt, on Aug. 5 and 6.

And at Theater at Monmouth, the summer repertory season’s theme is “It’s Greek (and Roman) to Me!” Featured are modern adaptations of classic tales, including Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra” (July 7 through Aug. 20) and “Comedy of Errors” (July 21 through Aug. 21), Moliere’s “Amphitryon” (July 14 through Aug. 19), the Aristophanes’ play “Lysistrata” (June 25-Aug. 18), and “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl (July 28 through Aug. 19).

