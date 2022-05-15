Plenty of space in this 2,448 SF home on 1.75 AC, including the guest quarters with kitchenette above the garage

Newly remodeled kitchen opens into a living room with stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings and second-floor catwalk

Five miles from Maine St. Brunswick in a private association with deeded access to nearby deep-water dock and clubhouse

Situated on a large, level, landscaped lot, this architect-designed home takes full advantage of its sun exposure. Right now, perennial flowers and ornamental trees are blooming, while inside, the spring light shines on the stepped-down living room, featuring a stone chimney and fireplace, and cathedral ceilings.

Step up into the newly remodeled kitchen with high end stainless appliances, including a six-burner gas range, slate countertops that contrast a cool gray center island, and craftsman style cabinetry. Two bedrooms are upstairs, including a primary bedroom that features high, cathedral ceilings and ample closet space. Over the garage are guest quarters, with a full bathroom and kitchenette. Other amenities include a workshop, whole house generator, and extensive stone hardscape with fire pit.

Located about five miles from Maine Street, Brunswick, High Head Association shares a deep-water dock and clubhouse a short distance from this home.

60 High Head Road is listed by Bruce Davis of ENGEL & VÖLKERS Harpswell. Contact Bruce by email, [email protected], or call 207-798-9595.

