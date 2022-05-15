NIANTIC, Conn. – Peter Fraser Wilhelmsen, of Niantic, Conn., passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 15, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.Peter was born in Portland on March 23, 1942 to Hans and Florence Wilhelmsen. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Deering High School. He loved to play the piano, sing and spending summers on Thomas Pond in Maine.He joined the United States Air Force and was proud of his service on Guam during the Vietnam War. Peter was trained in computer science and worked in data processing for General Dynamics.Living in Niantic, Conn., he met Carol Ann Siwakoski, they fell in love and wed in 1972. Peter was a wonderful Dad to his stepson, Paul, and conferred his love and appreciation of many interests.With his deep, bass voice he got involved in community theater. An avid fan of Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, he joined and participated in numerous local productions. Memorable roles included Dick Deadeye in “HMS Pinafore”, Poo-Bah in “The Mikado”, Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” and The Devil in “Damn Yankees”.In the 1990s he founded PFW Systems, a computer consulting firm in Niantic, Conn. In retirement, he enjoyed church activities, CT Gilbert & Sullivan Society, astronomy and aviation, all things English, collecting firearms and target shooting. Peter was a kind man of many interests who was beloved by his family, friends and house-cats. He will be sorely missed by those who had the great pleasure of knowing him.He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carol “Kay” Wilhelmsen; and is survived by his stepson, Paul Sullivan.A memorial service shall be held in his honor at 12 p.m. on May 22, at Park Congregational Church, 283 Broadway in Norwich, Conn. For those who prefer to attend online, please use the following Zoom link to join the service: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88233866700 In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Park Congregational Church in Norwich, Conn. or the Connecticut Humane Society in Quaker Hill, Conn.

