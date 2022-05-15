BOSTON — Celtics big man Robert Williams III will be available to play when Boston hosts the Bucks Sunday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.
Williams has missed three straight games with soreness and a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee. He played the first three games of the series and has missed the past three.
Boston Coach Ime Udoka said Williams won’t start and would be used as needed. Grant Williams will remain in the starting lineup.
Williams has averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds during this series. Those are below his regular-season averages (10 points and 9.6 rebounds).
But Boston is hoping his presence will be boost to its defense as it tries to slow down Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in this series.
Sunday’s winner will take on the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. That series will begin Tuesday in Miami.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
Sunday’s Maine college roundup: Bowdoin men’s lacrosse reaches NCAA Division III semifinals
-
News
North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths
-
Business
‘A magnet for rip-off artists’: Fraud siphoned billions from pandemic unemployment benefits
-
Times Record
Gov. Mills signs $150,000 bill to help Maine communities kill browntail moths
-
Nation & World
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.