BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs scored six times in the top of the ninth inning but stranded the tying run at third base and lost to the Hartford Yard Goats 7-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Howlett got Portland on the board with a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth. David Hamilton followed with a bases-clearing double to make it 7-4 and Nick Sogard drove him in with a single. Pedro Castellanos added with a two-run single but PJ Poulin struck out Portland’s Cole Cottam to end the game.

Hartford took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run double by Aaron Schunk. Brenton Doyle added a solo home run in the fourth, Kyle Datres had a solo shot in the sixth and Schunk a two-run homer also in the sixth. Kyle Datres made it 7-0 with an RBI single in the seventh.

Brandon Walter pitched 5 2/3 innings for Portland, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits, while striking out seven and walking one. Nick Bush earned the win for Hartford, pitching five scoreless innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

• Prospects on the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays struck out 24 batters in a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees’ Tampa Tarpons in the Florida State League on Saturday night, the most in a nine-inning minor league game since at least 2005.

Advertisement

Nick Frasso, a 24-year-old right-hander, struck out eight over three innings. Dahian Santos, a 19-year-old right-hander, struck out 10 over four innings. Braden Scott, a 24-year-old left-hander, struck out six over two innings. They combined on a two-hitter.

The highest previous nine-inning total since MLB Advanced Media became the minors’ official statistician in 2005 was 22 by Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 28, 2016 and matched by the Florida Complex League Astros last Sept. 8 and Class A Clearwater this April 23.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 of her 21 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 81-71 in New York.

Dallas (2-1) had a two-point lead at halftime before Ogunbowale got going. She had nine points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that made it 62-52 with 1:55 left in the period.

HOCKEY

Advertisement

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete a United States comeback from two goals down to edge Austria 3-2 in Tampere, Finland.

Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.

The U.S. outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games.

Canada followed suit in less dramatic fashion, cruising to a 6-1 win over Italy for its second victory of the tournament.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open without dropping a set in Rome for his first title of the year.

Advertisement

Having missed a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, the top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title.

In the women’s tournament, the overwhelming favorite is Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked player from Poland who defended the women’s title in Rome by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: English golfer Sam Horsfield claimed his third European tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes in Antwerp, Belgium.

His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020.

Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand, and ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey.

Advertisement

Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany’s Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.

LPGA: Scoring leader Minjee Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and captured the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey by two shots over Lexi Thompson for her first win of the year.

The 25-year-old Australian took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70, her only round not in the 60s, for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.

Lee won her seventh career title and first since taking her first major at last year’s Evian Championship. She steadied herself after what she called a “good” bogey on the par-3 eighth.

Looking for her first LPGA Tour win since 2019, Thompson rallied from three down and grabbed a share of the lead with a birdie at No. 10. Thompson and Lee traded birdies on the par-5 12th, but Thompson closed with six straight pars for a 69. Thompson had birdie opportunities on the final two holes that she failed to convert before Lee closed it in style with a short birdie of her own.

SOCCER

Advertisement

MLS: Luiz Araujo scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 2-2 tie with the New England Revolution in Atlanta.

Araujo’s tying goal came in the 63rd minute for United (4-4-3). Thiago Almada got an assist on the goal.

Adam Buksa scored two goals for the Revolution (3-5-3).

PREMIER LEAGUE: A dramatic penalty save might have kept the Premier League title race alive.

When Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take an 86th-minute spot kick for Manchester City, he knew that converting it would virtually secure another league championship for his team.

It was saved, though, by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and City had to settle for a 2-2 draw at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday — albeit from 2-0 down at halftime — to leave Liverpool still with hope.

Advertisement

City is now four points clear of Liverpool, which heads to Southampton on Tuesday needing at least a point to take the title race to the final round next Sunday.

• Everton missed the chance to secure its place in the Premier League for another season after having two men sent off in losing 3-2 at home to Brentford.

• Tottenham moved above fierce rival Arsenal into the Champions League qualification positions in the Premier League by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane’s first-half penalty.

• Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out on Sunday in a tepid 1-1 draw against already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League.

WOMEN’S FA CUP: Sam Kerr scored her second Women’s FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea’s domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City.

The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes’ side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.

Advertisement

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Australian cyclist Jai Hindley won the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia atop the fearsome Blockhaus but Juan Pedro López managed to keep hold of the leader’s pink jersey after the race’s toughest leg.

Hindley, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, edged out Romain Bardet and overall favorite Richard Carapaz in a sprint to the line at the end of an arduous day of climbing.

Mikel Landa and João Almeida also finished with the same time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »