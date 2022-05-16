BIDDEFORD — The “Spring Pollinator Festival” will take place Saturday, May 21, non to 4 p.m. at Rotary Park, 550 Main St. This free, family-friendly event will be hosted by Biddeford Community Gardens with supporting partners Engine, McArthur Library, Heart of Biddeford, Bike Part Art, Hydra Art Collective, and Forging Commons and sponsored in part by Engine and Suger, along with contributions from others in the community.

“We’re excited to celebrate with you all the 5th Anniversary of Biddeford Community Gardens, the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, and the opening and planting of Biddeford’s newest community garden at Rotary Park,” according to a press release.

Entertainment will be by Assasi, KindKidsMusic, Bryan Litchfield and Chris Clark, Delilah Poupore, the Namory Keita Drums and Taiko Maine Dojo, and dancer and choreographer, Jessica Roseman, brings her ‘Nourish’ a beautiful and interactive/participant-driven dance performance.

Many educational and fun activities for both kids and adults will take place, including tin-can beehives, Monarch butterfly puppets, musical instruments made of recycled materials, acorn necklaces and suncatchers, screenprinting (bring your own T-shirts), natural dye workshop, York County Beekeepers observation hive, and more — like a Dog Kissing Booth by Lance.

There will also be a Pollinator Skate Jam at the Rotary park which will include demonstrations and workshops by Barry Tripp as well as giving away free skate boards.

There will be a raffle, with prizes from Pierson Nurseries, Trillium (a gift bag valued at $100) Andy’s Agway (four $25.00 gift certificates), one pound of honey from York County Beekeepers, O’Donal’s Nursery (seven potted plants), Tracie O’Keefe (a LMT gift certificate for 1-hour massage), a signed copy of Maine author Rebekah Lowell’s newest book, “The Road to After,” and a set of beautifully illustrated DailyArtPrompt cards created by Artist and Maker Kim Bernard.

FMI: www.biddefordcommunitygardens.org or email: [email protected] Facebook: Biddeford Community Gardens (under Events)

