Dan Ankeles has my full support because he is the best qualified and most experienced candidate.

In reviewing his solid performance as a very active member of the Brunswick Town Council over the last four years, I believe that central Brunswick residents would benefit greatly if he is elected to serve them in Augusta. He is already extremely familiar with the legislative processes due to his work as a legislative aide, when he learned effective lawmaking strategy and parliamentary procedure. His experience in political organizing, public policy, speech-writing and journalism will serve him and his constituents very well. Last but not least, he is a true progressive committed to addressing the economic problems facing so many Mainers. Rather than wait until June 14, I urge you to vote early, beginning on May 16 with an absentee ballot.

Randall Arendt

Brunswick

