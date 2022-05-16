Casco Bay educator is Cumberland County Teacher of Year

A humanities/social studies at Casco Bay High School in Portland has been selected as the 2022 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year.

Matt Bernstein is among the 16 teachers – one from each Maine county – who is in the running to be the next Maine Teacher of the Year. Following a ceremony at the state Capitol May 12, they will continue to participate in an intensive selection process for the state’s Teacher of the Year, to be announced this fall.

Bernstein is in his eighth year of teaching humanities at Casco Bay High and holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Bowdoin College.

He was nominated by former student Yusur Jasim, a member of the Casco Bay class of 2021 who now attends Bowdoin College.

“He showed me how much a teacher can impact a student’s life,” Jasim wrote in their nomination letter. “My goal right now is to be someone else’s Mr. Bernstein when I become a teacher.”

Maine Teacher of the Year is a program of the Maine Department of Education.

Maine Connections Academy spotlights Yarmouth student

Maine Connections Academy online public charter school has selected Leela Marie Hidier, an 11th-grade student from Yarmouth, as its May 2022 STAR Student of the Month. The STAR Student is selected from students throughout the state who represent the school’s accomplishments and spirit.

Because Maine Connections Academy affords students the flexibility to study on their own time, Hidier has been able to work on her young adult novel, which is due out in August. The book describes climate refugees coming of age in the U.S. during a variety of natural disasters and is being written through the Young Emerging Authors program at The Telling Room young authors program.

