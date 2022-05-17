I am outraged by the Friends of the DaPonte String Quartet board’s recent decision (May 13) to “fire” the quartet members.

I am a longtime supporter, volunteer, donor and former board member. The sole mission of the Friends was to support the quartet, and to say otherwise is completely disingenuous. The quartet has been enriching lives for nearly 30 years with their concerts, educational programs and workshops.

The Friends of the DaPonte String Quartet has made a huge and shameful mistake.

Kathleen Moses

Round Pond

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: