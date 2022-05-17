SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter L. Monaghan, 65, of South Portland, died Saturday May 14, 2022, in Scarborough of cancer.Peter was born on Dec. 5, 1956, to Glen Phillip Monaghan and Elizabeth Grandin Monaghan (later Wilcox) in Hyannis, Cape Cod. He spent his days playing with his older brother, Phillip and younger brother, David. The family moved to Maine when he was 10. Peter was a natural athlete picking up surfing, skiing, and water skiing easily. He attended Scarborough schools and graduated in 1975 from Scarborough High School and went on to take a carpentry course at SMCC, but left before graduation. Peter’s work ethic was unprecedented. He started working at a young age, beginning with a paper route, then picking strawberries, peas, and beans at a local farm, and working summers at the parking lot at Ferry Beach. He was later employed at the Portland Postal Service and was known to be able to recite any Maine zip code, before beginning his own construction company, Peter Monaghan Construction. Peter not only built many homes but also mentored many young carpenters and formed life-long friendships. As a builder you could find Peter using his skills to help friends and family on weekends often resulting in 7 day work weekPeter was known for his kindness and willingness to do anything for anyone. During summers at Tricky Pond in Raymond you could find him not relaxing, but building decks, awnings and stairs for people’s camps. From time to time he would also relax with friends and family there as well. Peter also spent time with friends at the American Legion Post 76 in Scarborough, where he also often lent a helping hand. Peter was a quiet soul with a huge heart, and many of his friends have memories of large get togethers on Chestnut street, which later turned into an annual weekend party known as The Out of the Garage Party, held each year on his property in Scarborough, Maine. This was a place where anyone and everyone was welcome to come for a day or put a tent up and listen to good music and eat good food all weekend. Peter’s friends were extremely important to him and he spent lots of time in Eustis, Long Lake, Tricky Pond, and Loudon Bike Week. What gave him the most enjoyment in life, besides his daughter, Alyson, were animals. Peter was especially fond of dogs, and they of him, he raised 5 Black labs, Toby, Samantha, Abigail, Amanda May, and Annabelle. He most recently adopted a chocolate lab named Dakota.﻿Peter loved NASCAR and spent several years enjoying Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. He not only sponsored a car for a while, but also got the opportunity to drive his favorite race car, the 18 M&M at a NASCAR Race Experience in New Hampshire. He loved snowmobiling and was a Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins fan. He loved learning and knowing his family history, and spent hours talking with his mom about their ancestors. Peter spent one winter researching and making a family tree through Ancestry.com. He was a lover of all things in nature, a trait instilled by his mother, Betsy, and later his step-father, Paul Wilcox.In 2014 he married Sue Ellen Hayman. They took many trips to St. Augustine and Maitland, Florida to visit family. They also traveled to the Grand Canyon and Sedona and spent every summer visiting Baskahegan Lake in Brookton, Maine. Peter is predeceased by his father Glen Phillip Monaghan, step-father, Paul Wilcox and step-son, Timothy Joseph Conley. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Grandin Wilcox of St Augustine, Florida, wife, Sue Ellen (Hayman) Monaghan of South Portland, brother Phillip Monaghan of Scarborough, Maine, brother David Monaghan of Miami Beach Florida, step sisters Stephanie Borsi and Adrienne Ostrander of New Jersey, his daughter, Alyson Brann of Buxton Maine and grandchildren Hayleigh and Henry, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be on Thursday May 19 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday at the First Congregational Church of Scarborough. Burial will follow at Black Point Cemetery.To view Peter’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.In lieu of flowers, Peter would like donations to be made to the Animal refuge League or Maine Lab Rescue. We would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine, and the Gosnell House for his care during his last transition. ﻿L;Funeral ConroyTully

