Parents and district leadership expressed concern about allegations of discrimination at Portland’s Lincoln and Lyman Moore middle schools and about the student-led protests regarding these matters that occurred at the two schools Friday.

“It pains me to acknowledge that after six years where we have attempted to put equity at the center of our efforts, the experiences of our students do not reflect that focus,” Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana said at the board of education meeting Tuesday night. “It’s deeply humbling and disturbing.”

Around 200 students gathered at Lincoln and Lyman Moore middle schools Friday morning to protest racism, sexism, ableism and other forms of discrimination they said occur regularly at their schools. The students said they came out to protest because they felt their previous complaints to school leadership and faculty about these issues had been ignored.

The protests were sanctioned by the schools and the district. But the Lincoln protest went awry when some students declined to return to class after the time the school had allotted for them to protest came to a close and then students were told they could not go back inside the building. It is not clear who told students they could not return.

A throng of students then left school property and marched a bit over a quarter mile to Deering High School. Upon returning to Lincoln, students mingled outside, holding up posters that said “we will not be silenced,” and “Black Lives Matter,” and buying water and snacks from a nearby store. Faculty, standing on the lawn and the sidewalk in front of Lincoln, seemed unsure of what to do. Multiple teachers and administrators declined to be interviewed.

“I am here because I am a Lincoln parent and my daughter was one of the students who participated in the protest there on Friday and was not allowed back in the building for the rest of the school day,” said Jessica Morino, who joined the meeting via Zoom. Morino asked who told students they could not enter the building, how that decision was communicated to staff, who from the central district office was there and why parents weren’t told that their students were not in school until around 1 p.m. Students were originally supposed to return to class around 9:30 a.m.

“I’m hoping the district is going to look more into exactly what happened Friday so we can get a full and accurate picture,” she said. She also said that many Lincoln staff welcomed students back to school on Tuesday and engaged in “meaningful dialogue.”

“And I really do appreciate that,” she said. “So thank you.”

Lincoln Middle School Principal Robyn Bailey requested a leave of absence Monday in the wake of the protests. She had come under fire last fall for an email she wrote to city officials criticizing social media posts by women of color on the Portland Charter Commission. Last year, Botana promoted Bailey from assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School to interim principal.

