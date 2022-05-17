Melody Rousselle’s two-run single capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, and Maddie Pike hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to give Kennebunk a come-from-behind 9-8 win against Gorham in a softball game on Tuesday in Kennebunk.

Gorham trailed 3-1 after three innings but got a run in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh for a 7-3 lead.

After Kennebunk forced extra innings, Gorham regained the lead the in the eighth when Amber Bretton hit a two-out double and scored on a single by Sophia DiPhillippo.

But Kennebunk loaded the bases in the bottom half on a walk to Payton West, a single by Isabella Real, a fly ball that advanced both runners and an intentional walk to Julia Pike before Maddie Pike delivered her winning hit.

Julia Pike hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Real finished with three hits.

Bretton, DiPhillippo, Ambrosia Moore, Andi Cloutier and Kayleigh Cloutier all had two hits for Gorham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, CHEVERUS 5: Jessica Dow had a home run and double to lift the Trojans (6-4) to a win over the Stags (3-6) at Cheverus.

Lauryn Tracy struck out five to earn the win for Thornton Academy.

Oliva Bradford, Izabella Napolitano Aberle and Kadynne Smith each had two hits for Cheverus.

BASEBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, CHEVERUS 0: Joshua Kopetski gave up two hits and struck out seven over four innings pitched, and Cody Bowker struck out six and gave up no hits in three innings of relief as the Trojans (9-1) downed the Stags (4-6) at Saco.

Bowker also had a hit and scored a run. Henry Lausier had an RBI.

Kevin Connolly gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out two over six innings for Cheverus.

FALMOUTH 4, MARSHWOOD 1: Ethan Hendry hit a double, a triple and had two RBI as the Navigators (9-1) beat the Hawks (4-5-1) in South Berwick.

Pat Gill added an RBI single. Mitchell Ham and Miles Gay had two hits each.

Noah Fitzgerald hit two doubles, a single and had an RBI for Marshwood.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, WESTBROOK 0: Andrew Heffernan pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, and Alex Domingos had two hits and two RBI as the Red Riots (8-2) used a four-run fourth inning to pull away from the Blue Blazes (8-2-1) in South Portland.

Johnny Poole added two hits and an RBI. Finn O’Connell had an RBI single.

NOBLE 5, WINDHAM 2: The Knights (6-5) took a 5-1 lead in the third inning and held on for the win against the Eagles (1-9) in North Berwick.

Maison Mathews and Connor McCabe both had two hits and pitcher Camden Andrick struck out four for Noble.

Alex Wing hit a home run and Alexander Peeples hit a triple for an RBI for Windham.

KENNEBUNK 3, SANFORD 1: Hayden Furber had a two-run single as the Rams (6-4-1) jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead and cruised past the Spartans (6-4) in Sanford.

Quinn MacDonald gave up three hits, one earned run and struck out 11 over six innings to earn the win.

Justin Gould had two hits for Sanford.

SACOPEE VALLEY 8, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Carson Black and Caleb Vacchiano hit back-to-back homers as the Hawks (9-2) downed the Seagulls (3-8) in Hiram.

Vacchiano gave up two hits, two runs and struck out six over four innings for the win.

Jamie Sperlich had two hits for OOB.

PORTLAND 4, BONNY EAGLE 2: Colby Winship took a shutout into the seventh inning, and Henry Bibeau scored three runs and earned a save as the Bulldogs (6-4-1) held off the Scots (2-9) in Standish.

Portland scored single runs in the first, third, sixth and seventh to open a 4-0 lead. Bonny Eagle got its runs in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk and an error.

Both teams were held to five hits. Bonny Eagle pitcher Mason Ryan allowed one earned run over six innings, with seven strikeouts.

SCARBOROUGH 11, GORHAM 10: TJ Laponis had two hits and three RBI, and struck out three over three innings pitched as the Red Storm (6-4) edged the Rams (8-3) in Gorham.

Owen Fellows had a two-run double, while Ashton Blanchette hit a two-run single and scored three times for Scarborough.

Kyle Skolfield and Mason Finck had two hits and two RBI each for Gorham.

MASSABESIC 7, BIDDEFORD 1: The Mustangs (1-9) scored six runs in the seventh inning to break open a tie game and beat the Tigers (0-10) in Biddeford.

Bryden Marcotte drove in a pair of runs while Matt Lettelier had two hits, including an RBI single in the seventh to give the Mustangs the lead.

Aaron Kiss pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits, while walking three and striking out five.

