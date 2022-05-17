TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Authorities say emergency crews were called to a New Jersey beach after two teenagers became trapped in sand that collapsed around them as they were digging.

The Toms River Police Department said police and emergency medical personnel were sent to the beach entrance on the barrier island shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Maurice “Mo” Hill told NBC New York that the teenage boy and girl, who are from Maine, were using frisbees to dig a 10-foot hole in the sand when it collapsed on both of them.

The station reported that the girl was freed and crews were trying to free the boy.

