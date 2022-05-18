LISBON — Hunter Brissette and Levi Tibbetts both had a single and a double to lead the Lisbon baseball team to a 12-1 win over Hall-Dale in five innings in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Nick Ferrence struck out nine batters to earn the win on the mound for the Greyhounds (10-0).

Max Byron and Cody Cobb both had singles for the Bulldogs (7-4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

YORK 14, FREEPORT 9: Rose Pavuk finished with seven goals and two assists, helping the Wildcats (7-2) beat the Falcons (7-2) in York.

Clara Pavuk chipped in three goals and two assists. Cary Drake also scored three goals.

