LISBON — Hunter Brissette and Levi Tibbetts both had a single and a double to lead the Lisbon baseball team to a 12-1 win over Hall-Dale in five innings in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Wednesday.
Nick Ferrence struck out nine batters to earn the win on the mound for the Greyhounds (10-0).
Max Byron and Cody Cobb both had singles for the Bulldogs (7-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
YORK 14, FREEPORT 9: Rose Pavuk finished with seven goals and two assists, helping the Wildcats (7-2) beat the Falcons (7-2) in York.
Clara Pavuk chipped in three goals and two assists. Cary Drake also scored three goals.
