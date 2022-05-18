CUMBERLAND — After getting a measure of revenge for last year’s regional final loss, on a no-hitter no less, you’d think Greely’s baseball team would have shown some postgame excitement Wednesday afternoon at Twin Brook Recreation Area.

But the Rangers aren’t interested in celebrating victories in May.

Their sights are set on winning a state title in June.

Greely made quick work of visiting Freeport, the reigning Class B South champion, scoring three runs in the first inning and adding eight more in the third. Ryan Kolben did the rest, throwing his second consecutive five-inning no-hitter in leading the Rangers to an emphatic 11-0 victory.

“We know that (regular-season) games don’t mean much until the playoffs come,” said Kolben, who struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter. “We know come playoffs, it’s a whole different story.”

After Kolben walked Falcons shortstop Keigan Shea on four pitches to start the game, Shea stole second, but overslid the bag, allowing Kolben to get out of his only jam.

In the bottom half against Freeport starter Zane Aguiar, Max Cloutier led off with a bad-hop single. Two errors, a hit batsman, a passed ball and an RBI groundout by catcher Wyatt Soucie gave Greely a quick 3-0 lead.

In the third, the Rangers strung together six consecutive hits, many of them perfectly placed, and knocked out Aguiar when Kolben hit a two-run double. Before the inning was through, Greely had sent 13 batters to the plate and had built an 11-0 lead.

The only remaining drama was whether or not Kolben could throw another no-hitter. He retired the final 12 batters, striking out Bobby Pawlowski and Aaron Converse to start the fifth before ending the game by getting pinch-hitter Devin Lamb to bounce out to third.

“I have full confidence in my stellar defense,” said Kolben. “I have a lot of confidence with Wyatt back there. My fastball command was there. When I had to throw the curveball, it was good.”

Greely managed 11 hits, as eight different players had at least one. Cloutier produced three hits, and Johnston and Kolben finished with two apiece.

“We’ll just take this in stride and recognize that there’s a lot of baseball left,” said Rangers Coach Derek Soule. “I’m pleased with how we swung the bat today. We had a lot of hard-hit balls.”

Freeport had its eight-game winning streak snapped. The Falcons opted not to pitch University of Maine-bound ace Blaine Cockburn, as they did last year in the regular season against Greely before springing him on the Rangers in the regional final.

“(Blaine) would have closed today if we had a lead,” said Freeport Coach Steve Shukie. “We’re trying to bring his pitch count down a little bit at this time of the year. We have some big games coming up and that’s part of it, too.

“We knew they could hit the ball hard. They found some holes and we couldn’t make the plays. It got away from us early.”