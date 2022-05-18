To promote outdoor recreation for Maine children, Gov. Janet Mills visited GearShare in Brunswick Tuesday. GearShare is a new non-profit that acquires, maintains and lends outdoor recreation equipment to trip leaders and nature-based educators to help connect students to the Maine outdoors. Mills, a hiker, donated a Maine Department of Inland Fish and Wildlife Maine Warden Day Pack from L.L.Bean during her visit.

“Every person in Maine – especially our kids – should be able to experience and enjoy our beautiful outdoors, not just those who can afford the gear,” said Mills. “GearShare is doing an incredible job outfitting students for outdoor adventures so they can make memories of Maine that will last a lifetime. I was proud to donate a day pack for students to use and look forward to GearShare’s continued success.”

In partnership with the Maine Department of Education, Maine GearShare recently outfitted 108 students from 13 Maine high schools on their Teens to Trails weekend whitewater rafting trip. GearShare’s next pilot program is supporting Trekkers’ seventh-grade trip to Acadia National Park.

“Maine GearShare is the result of a truly collaborative process among outdoor-focused organizations, funders, and brands,” Maine GearShare Interim Executive Director Liv Berg said. “We all want to boost equitable access to memorable outdoor experiences, and gear is a key component to that endeavor. After years of work, the board and staff are so excited to launch this pilot, see the gear in action, and test, adapt, and grow our model.”

Following her visit to GearShare, Mills joined Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick),on a walking tour of Maine Street in downtown Brunswick, including Daughtry’s brewery, Moderation Brewing Company; Vessel & Vine; Hatch Home; The Mix; and Little Dog Coffee Shop.

“Downtown Brunswick is home to a beautiful mix of specialty shops, open spaces, and small businesses that you just can’t find anywhere else,” said Mills. “I hope Maine people will get out and enjoy our incredible communities this summer.”

