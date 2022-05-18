Nigerian dwarf goats Honey and Ivy recently prepared the grounds at Bowdoinham Food Pantry for newly raised garden beds to be installed this spring.

“They definitely stole the show during pantry hours,” Bowdoinham Food Pantry Director Jennifer Stonebraker said. “So much more fun than a weed whacker.”

As the goats munched on the overgrown grass, they cleared the way for raised garden beds that volunteers will build this season. The garden will be filled with seedlings donated by Six River Farm in Bowdoinham.

“We’re planning on growing bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, Swiss chard, onions, broccoli, a whole bunch of herbs and more,” said Stonebraker.

Once the garden vegetables are ready, they will be available to anyone, under with the rule of “take what you need, leave some for others,” she said.

Bowdoinham Food Pantry will also harvest produce that will be offered during pantry hours on Wednesdays from 4 – 6 p.m.

The food pantry currently serves 30 families on a weekly basis.

“We’ve received fantastic feedback from our clients. If you are interested in being involved, please reach out! Lots of hands will make light work. Plus, what’s better than digging in the dirt?” said Stonebraker.

For more information visit bowdoinhamfoodpantry.org/

