Farmers markets now open

Gorham’s two weekly farmers markets are now open for business. The Cherry Hill Farmer’s Market is open from 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays next to Sebago Brewing Company on Main Street. The Gorham Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays behind Baxter Memorial Library at 71 South St.

Skate park ceremony

A ceremony will kick off construction at Gorham Skate Park at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, on Chick Drive at property that intersects with Gray Road and Main Street near the Public Safety Building.

COVID-19 memorial service

All are welcome to attend a COVID-19 memorial service at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham, at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

The service is in remembrance of all who died of the coronavirus during the pandemic and an opportunity for participants to remember, pay tribute to and honor the lives of loved ones.

For more, call the church office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday at 839-4857.

Great Falls School celebration

Great Falls Elementary School will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at 73 Justice Way.

Everyone is invited to join staff and students for several family-friendly events, activities and food.

The school opened in fall 2011, and the event was postponed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parade registration

Individuals and units wishing to participate in the Memorial Day parade should register with the recreation department by calling 222-1630.

The annual parade lines up at 10 a.m. May 30 and will step out at 11 a.m. from the corner of Lincoln and South streets and proceed to Eastern Cemetery on Main Street for an observance.

High school reunion

The Gorham High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 10 at the Double Tree Hilton near the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Class President Steven Eames said alumni are inviting members of the classes of 1971 and 1973, but names and email addresses are needed to send out invitations. For more information, message Eames on Facebook.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 24, 1972, that Elton Gosse was elected president of the newly formed White Rock PTA.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported May 12 that the U.S. public debt was $30,382,270,349,258.70.

