Edith Litchfield 1932 – 2022 RICHMOND – Edith Litchfield, 90, died at her home Friday May 6, 2022. She was an energetic woman devoted to her family. She married her true love, “the one and only”, Murray Litchfield, in June 1948. She raised five kids, a grandchild and babysat kids for friends. She loved children, especially babies. Her sister Gladys was her best friend. They would dress up in the same outfits and look like twins. She liked to stay busy. She had a yearly flower and a vegetable garden and would preserve the vegetables for winter. Her flower gardens were admired by all the passersby. She didn’t drive until later in life, so she walked everywhere. When she didn’t walk she rode her bicycle. She would pedal around the neighborhood most days when the weather was good. When her mother-in-law started failing, she cared for her in her home for years until she passed away. These were difficult times, but she was grateful for them. She later worked at the Holiday Inn in Brunswick, Cooks Corner and at Mid Coast Hospital. She especially enjoyed her work at the hospital and talking with patients. She retired and oversaw Murray’s care at home. Mr. Litchfield died August of 2000. As her own health started failing, she moved into assisted living in Topsham. Most recently, she lived in Richmond with her daughter, Kathy, who gave her personal, individual, special care that only a family member could give. She was spoiled with lobster stew and whoopie pies (her favorites). She was predeceased by her husband, Murray Litchfield, a brother, Harmon Toothaker, sisters, Frances Toothaker and Dorothy Toothaker; a grandson Matthew Litchfield. She is survived by her son, Murray Litchfield of Harmony, four daughters, Lorna Lavigne of Harpswell, Mary Ann Townes of Sarasota, Fla., Donna Wall of Lewiston, Kathy Suzanne Vaughn of Richmond; a sister Gladys Sweeney of Brunswick; eighteen 18 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family is so grateful that she lived out her last days at home with family. A caring selfless person; she deserved the best! Friends and family are invited to visit 3 – 6 p.m. Friday May 20, 2022 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

