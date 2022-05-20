Colin Smith walked in the third inning, stole second and third base and scored on a balk as Cape Elizabeth earned a 1-0 win at home against Cape Elizabeth despite being held hitless.

Gus Wing pitched the first five innings and Blaine Cockburn pitched the final two for Freeport (9-3).

Charlie Sullivan picked up the win for Cape (6-6), striking out nine in six innings. Hayden Webber recorded the save.

SCARBOROUGH 10, CHEVERUS 0: T.J. Liponis homered, singled and drove in four runs, and the Red Storm (7-4) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to close out a mercy-rule win over the Stags (4-7) in Portland.

Matt Fallona and Tom Donahue each added two singles among Scarborough’s 12 hits.

Cheverus was held to three singles by Ben Seguin and Tyler Archambault.

Advertisement

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, WINDHAM 0: Christian Schaffer belted a triple and a double and scored twice as the Golden Trojans (10-1) defeated the Eagles (1-10) in six innings at Windham.

Cody Bowker and John Rohner each added a pair of hits.

FALMOUTH 6, GORHAM 1: Brady Coyne and Mitchell Ham had two hits apiece as the Navigators (10-1) downed the Rams (8-4) at Falmouth.

Winning pitcher Bennett Smith allowed four hits in four innings. Pat Gill and Brennan Rumpf combined to allow no hits over the final three innings.

Colin McDonald had two of the Rams’ four hits and scored Gorham’s run.

POLAND 5, YARMOUTH 4: Gene Grant hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Mitchell Bean drew a bases-loaded walk during a two-run sixth inning as the Knights (7-5) completed a comeback win over the Clippers (8-5) in Portland.

Advertisement

Hunter Gibson earned the win on the mound.

David Swift hit an RBI triple for Yarmouth, which led 4-0 after three innings.

YORK 13, LAKE REGION 4: Luke Doughty, Hayden Henrikson, Conner Fell, Leo Sullivan and Zach Strand all had multiple hits for the Wildcats (9-4), who scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the Lakers (4-9) in Naples.

Henrikson and Strand each had an RBI in the sixth. Strand also earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs and four hits in four innings.

BIDDEFORD 6, DEERING 1: Kalvin Camire struck out seven while allowing four hits and walking two, and also hit an RBI single as the Tigers (1-11) topped the Rams (2-9) in Biddeford.

Travis Edgerton added a two-run single in the fifth for Biddeford. Josiah Aranovitch and Chase Magnant each had two hits.

Advertisement

Losing pitcher Averi Bassi Lawrence hit a double for Deering.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 7, MORSE 3: Holden McKenney drove in three runs, and Beck Jorgensen had a double and two RBI as the Eagles (9-1) defeated the Shipbuilders (4-8) at Bath.

Erskine scored four runs in the second inning and led 5-3 after Morse’s two-run fourth. The Eagles then clinched it with a two-run seventh.

Gabe Aucoin and Braylon Williams each had two hits for Morse.

ST. DOMINIC 5, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Tanner Berry-Hart and Tom Casserly each had two hits apiece and an RBI as the Saints (5-7) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and defeated the Rangers (0-14) in Auburn.

Tim Ouellette threw a five-hitter for St. Dom’s.

Traip’s Zach Stacy hit two singles and a double.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »