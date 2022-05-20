Carolyn “Lynn” Ann Tarbox 1950 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Devoted wife and mother, Carolyn Ann Tarbox, 72, passed away May 13, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital with her family by her side. Lynn was born Feb. 9,1950 in Fremont, Ohio, to Clifford Kapp II and Grace Zerman. She is survived by her loving husband Roger E. Tarbox; her loving daughter Christi Lavers and her spouse Jason Lavers; grandchildren Jacie and Stephen Lavers. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters Judy Keegan and Katherine “Sue” Villarreal, and her brother Clifford Kapp III. Anyone who met Lynn would know she was an avid gardener. She enjoyed the art of tending to plants, and she had a myriad of beautiful flower and vegetable gardens to show for it. Evidently, what brought her the most joy was being creative, whether it was cultivating her gardens, crocheting doilies and slippers for loved ones, building and painting birdhouses, sewing quilts, or cooking. One could always find her busy creating something. Lynn was an amazing cook as well. Neighbors and friends would attest to that as they often asked for her recipes. But this was no easy task because she never measured anything. Lynn always cooked and baked with love: that is why everything was delicious! Lynn was also known for her fiery spirit. Those close to her would chuckle to remember how that spirit came with a special bit of sass. Nonetheless, from family, to friends and neighbors, her spirit will be considerably missed.

