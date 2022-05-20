Lorette B. LeBourdais Brillant 1922 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Lorette B. LeBourdais Brillant was born on Sept. 30, 1922 in Brunswick to George and Almina Labbe LeBourdais. She had 17 brothers and sisters. She attended St John’s Catholic School. She then worked at the Cabot Cotton Mill in Brunswick. She married Joseph Heleodore (Zeke) Brillant from Topsham and together they raised a family of five. She enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, bingo, Parcheesi and baking. She was predeceased by her husband; and granddaughter Kathie Ducharme. She leaves behind her five children, Paul Brillant, Suzanne Garrison, Arlene Alexander, Doris Bourque, and Rachel Riendeau; grandchildren, Amy Richard, Will Brillant, Echo and Joe Alexander, Russ and Ricki Riendeau; great-grandchildren, Jessica Cochrane, Alex and Lexi O’Camb, Eva Alexander, Ripley Riendeau, RyelerJohnson-Riendeau, Rivit Wallace, Scarlet Riendeau; great-great-grandchildren, Charlie and Jeremy Cochrane. A private ceremony will be done at a later date in Topsham. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: CHANS or: Mid-Coast Humane Society

