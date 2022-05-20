Shirley A. Davis 1934 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Shirley Ann Davis died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the age of 87 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Lubec on Oct. 20, 1934, the oldest of four daughters. After graduating from Husson College, she moved to Washington, D.C. working at the Pentagon. Later she married James D. Davis, moving back to Maine where they raised a family. After James’s passing, she worked at SUPSHIP in Bath until retirement. During her government service, she was awarded numerous commendations. Shirley was an avid reader and a cat lover. She enjoyed quilting in her earlier years and drawing in her later years. She had a great love for spending time with all her many friends and her winter trips to Florida. Shirley was predeceased by her husband James D. Davis. Her loving memory will be kept alive by her two sons, fiancé, three sisters and their immediate families. She will be dearly missed by the many she has touched. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

