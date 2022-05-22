NAPLES, Fla. – June Martin Garman died in Naples, Fla. on Dec. 1, 2021.

A former longtime resident of Highland Green in Topsham, June was born in Williamsport, Pa. on May 31, 1936. She was the only child of Chester and Gladys Kramer, and the only grandchild of Charles and Laura Hamm.

After attending public schools in Williamsport, Pa., June graduated from the University of Buffalo where she received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education. She taught 2nd grade in Amherst, Rush-Henrietta, and Kenmore, New York public schools.

Mrs. Garman enjoyed giving back. She volunteered in Buffalo, N.Y. at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and at the International Institute, and in St. Louis, Mo. at the Salvation Army Hope Center for Abused Children where she also served on the Advisory Board. In Maine, she was active with Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army, and The Gathering Place. June was a Charter Member of the Casco Bay YMCA and served on the Capital Building and Scholarship Committees.

She was an avid gardener and started many flower gardens for her friends. She loved nature and animals, especially cats.

Mrs. Garman is survived by her daughter, Brigitte Laura Welsby; and grandson, Jack Anthony Welsby.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church in Topsham.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to

The Gathering Place

in Brunswick, or

The Salvation Army.

