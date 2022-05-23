PORTLAND — Faculty members and students from the University of Maine System voiced support Monday for their colleagues and called on Chancellor Dannel P. Malloy to resign on the last day of a two-day board of trustees meeting.

Most woke up Monday morning to the news that Michael R. Laliberte, the candidate chosen as the next president of the University of Maine at Augusta, had withdrawn his contract.

His being hired kicked off the first of three no-confidence votes in Malloy from three satellite campuses this month, after faculty members learned the chancellor knew but did not inform the UMA Presidential Search Committee that Laliberte had received no-confidence votes at his former university, the State University of New York at Delhi.

At a meeting Monday, UMA faculty said Laliberte’s withdrawal was not enough and called for more action, this time, against Malloy.

The chancellor’s three-year contract, with an annual salary of $350,000, is set to expire on June 30.

Trustees listened to an outside firm’s review of Malloy in executive session Sunday but did not decide on whether or not to renew his contract at the two-day meeting. Multi-year reviews are common practice ahead of a contract expiring at the seven-school university system, and spokesperson Margaret Nagle said the trustees will soon schedule a date to vote on whether to keep Malloy as the system’s top administrator.

Professors, staff and students turned out to the meeting for the public comment period, which was originally slated for 10 minutes and later extended to 30, then an hour. Eighteen people spoke in front of Malloy and the Board of Trustees, and many, according to Board Chair Mark Gardner, wrote letters to the board, which were not read and will be attached to the meeting minutes.

Students from the University of Farmington silently stood in the corner of the room in University of Southern Maine’s Glickman Library and protested against Malloy, holding signs calling for his resignation. USM Professor Paul Johnson called on Malloy to resign, too.

“Chancellor Malloy once said to me, ‘Nothing lasts forever,’ But I would say to him, ‘Nothing lasts forever — it’s time for you to resign,'” Johnson said.

Elizabeth Powers, an associate professor of English at UMA, spoke first and acknowledged how deeply the campus morale has been “fractured” by the UMA president search.

She suggested using a community-led search for the next president. The university system already committed to not using Storbeck Search, which was the consulting firm that identified Laliberte as a candidate. Its managing director also knew about Laliberte’s past and did not inform the full committee.

Powers’ colleague, James Cook, also spoke on the UMA president search and later on, at the end of the meeting, read the letters of 13 UMA faculty members who were unable to attend. He received a standing ovation from faculty members across the system.

“The decision to pay six figures to not work a day in the system does not represent a victory, but is the unfortunate cost to extricate ourselves from the disaster,” said James Cook, an associate professor in sociology at UMA.

Cook referred to the $205,000 the system and board agreed to pay Laliberte upon his withdrawal from his contract. Per a statement released by the system Sunday, that payment can extend up to three years if Laliberte is unable to find work. The system has also paid Storbeck $70,000 for the now-failed search.

Faculty members were supportive of each other, with some using the public comment time to endorse the three votes of confidence against Malloy, from UMA, the University of Southern Maine and UMF. Professors continued to express they had lost faith in the state’s public university system and its leadership.

They also spoke about the Board of Trustees, which has largely stayed silent about the recent turmoil and has only acknowledged the Augusta campus’ votes of no confidence in the chancellor and the presidential search, saying they’re matters of importance. Former Professor Susan Feiner called on the board to have more diversity and represent a broader range of career backgrounds.

“We keep choosing from a narrow span of attorneys, business people, bankers and those politically connected. That does not serve the state of Maine. Look in the mirror,” she said.

After the faculty spoke, Gardiner, the board chair, said “mistakes were made” on the UMA President Search Committee.

Gardiner confirmed four people, not three, knew about Laliberte’s past votes of no confidence from the State University of New York at Delhi. In addition to Malloy, the chair of the search committee Trustee Sven Bartholomew and Storbeck Managing Director Jim Siriani, a member of the UMA faculty on the committee knew as well.

“We have heard a lot there were three people . . . who knew, but we want to be clear, there was a fourth,” Gardiner said. “I’m not going to go any further, but make sure you get the facts right before jumping to conclusions.”

Bartholomew, who chaired the UMA presidential search committee, and the faculty member have not faced any public consequence for choosing not to share the information with the full committee, which violated an ethical agreement they signed onto.

Regarding the retrenchments, or elimination of positions, at UMF, Gardiner said Malloy did not make the decision but that outgoing UMF President Edward Serna and the Provost did.

“Not true!” yelled professors from the audience.

According to Gardiner, for the past five years, UMF’s budget has “been in the red” and $2 million more must be cut to get the university to break even.

The meeting was also USM President Glenn Cummings’ and UMF President Edward Serna’s last meeting, as their resignations were formally accepted on Monday.

Gardiner and Trustee James Erwin had their last meeting Monday. The two new trustee members, Pat Flood and Barbara Alexander were introduced Sunday evening and will begin their terms at the next meeting.

