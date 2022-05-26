Officials with the University of Maine System announced Sunday that Michael R. Laliberte, the recently named president of the University of Maine at Augusta, has voluntarily withdrawn from the position.

AUGUSTA — The University of Maine System’s recently announced plan to pay Michael R. Laliberte a $205,000 annual salary for up to three years is drawing outcry from some faculty members and their families, who are reeling from recent layoffs.

Meanwhile, at least one higher education expert has said the UMaine System’s three-year payment arrangement with Laliberte, who withdrew Sunday as the newly named president of the University of Maine at Augusta, is unusual.

Laliberte was to begin at UMA on Aug. 1.

UMaine System officials announced Sunday that Laliberte had withdrawn as president of UMA, the third-largest public university in Maine, after it was revealed he was the subject of two votes of no confidence less than a year ago at the State University of New York at Delhi, where he was president, and that information about those no-confidence votes was not shared with the full UMA Presidential Search Committee.

Faculty members at four of UMaine System campuses — UMA, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Machias — have recently voted no confidence in the bungled search and in Dannel P. Malloy, chancellor of the UMaine System.

Although five of the seven UMaine System schools face a collective budget deficit of more than $18 million, the system has agreed to pay Laliberte $205,000, his contracted salary, for the remainder of the year and for up to three years, if he is unable to find a job.

Victoria Cohen, whose husband, Jonathan Cohen, was laid off from UMF in early May, said she is furious the UMaine System has agreed to potentially pay Laliberte up to $615,000 “for not working a single day,” yet nine faculty members have been cut from UMF through a process known as retrenchment.

“That $615,000 is a whole heap of salaries,” Victoria Cohen said. “Why wouldn’t you do everything you can to keep the faculty members?”

Jonathan Cohen, a philosophy professor who worked at UMF for 30 years, was informed by email of his retrenchment. He declined to take the retirement package offered as part of the deal because he wanted to continue teaching. Cohen’s job was one of the humanities positions to be cut.

Victoria Cohen, also a professor at UMF, said her husband has received support from colleagues and former students.

“The point is, nine people were fired — they can use the word retrenched; they were really fired — and they devoted themselves,” Victoria Cohen said. “My husband worked there for 30 years, and he’s told at the end of 30 years to close the door behind him. Where is the celebration for 30 years of service? And those who are tenured, they told them to go on their way, as Laliberte never stepped a day on campus.”

Margaret Nagle, spokesperson for the UMaine System, said a withdrawal contract for Laliberte is being finalized.

The money to pay Laliberte is to come from the University of Maine System reserves, which total about $10.5 million, according to Nagle.

Faculty members at Monday’s meeting of the UMaine System board of trustees also spoke to Laliberte’s withdrawal agreement, with James Cook, a sociology professor at UMA, calling it an “unfortunate cost to extricate ourselves from the disaster.”

Ellen Chaffee, a senior fellow and consultant for the Association of Governing Boards, which is a Washington, D.C.-based national organization that counsels higher education administrators and board members, said context is everything regarding Laliberte’s pay.

“In higher education, the market for presidents is almost entirely in the spring,” Chaffee said. “You want them to be there before the academic year and to wrap up the other academic year. If you get a job as a president and don’t follow through, then you’re in limbo until you can find something for the remainder of the year.”

Chaffee said while it’s unusual that the university system would pay up to three years of Laliberte’s contract, it’s not unusual for a system to pay the remainder of this year out and that it’s done in business and higher education frequently.

However, it wouldn’t be in a president’s professional best interest to not be employed for a three-year period, she noted. If Laliberte cannot find a job in the three years, though, the system could potentially pay him $615,000.

In a presentation to the Board of Trustees on Monday, Ryan Low, the chief financial officer for the system, went over the fiscal year budget for 2023 and said every school within the University System besides the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Southern Maine, are in a deficit with the portion of the budget not funded by state revenue.

The total gap in the budget, across the other universities – University of Maine in Orono and Machias, University of Maine Law, University of Maine at Farmington and University of Maine at Fort Kent — makes a total of $18.8 million.

Low said at Monday’s meeting that UMF had a $3.1 million deficit that grew by $2 million by the course of the year “due to a decline in enrollment.”

To solve it, he said the system used $2 million worth of federal funds and by a $3 million transfer from the system’s stabilization funds. Originally $1.5 million was budgeted to transfer to UMF from the system’s stabilization funds, but the number had to be upped to $3 million.

The next UMA president search will launch in the fall and in the meantime, Joseph Szakas will remain as the interim president, making $159,028 in base compensation as provost, plus a $27,500 stipend for the interim position.

The system has vowed not to use Storbeck again, but per Storbeck’s contract with the system, they are allowed a free search for up to six months, if the candidate pulls out of the contract.

Victoria Cohen said though she does not know what the best answer, there is “repair to be done” in the “broken” University of Maine System.

The recent faculty votes of no confidence in Malloy, meanwhile, have come just as UMaine trustees are considering whether to renew his three-year contract.

“At the heart of UMF are the professors, so you do everything you can to protect the professors and the programs,” Coden said. “Without them, you don’t have an institution.”

