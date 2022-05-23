Will Everitt has been hired as the next executive director of Friends of Casco Bay, following a unanimous vote from the organization’s board of directors.

Everitt has led the marine advocacy organization’s development and fundraising since 2008 and has served as Interim Director since September 2021.

“Casco Bay inspires me,” Everitt said in a press release. “That’s why I started working here so many years ago and why it is an honor and privilege to serve as Executive Director of Friends of Casco Bay today. Over the years, we have been able to accomplish so much for the health of the Bay, knowing that the best solutions for clean water are also solutions for the health of our economy. A healthy Casco Bay benefits everyone who lives and works here. In a time of political division and environmental chaos, I am proud to say that our community includes people of all backgrounds brought together by our collective passion for clean water and this amazing Bay.”

Everitt helped spearhead major efforts at Friends of Casco Bay in recent years, including helping the organization grow its membership base and successfully completing a $1.5 million campaign for the Climate Change and Casco Bay Fund. In addition to his work at Friends of Casco Bay, he serves on the board of directors of Maine Conservation Alliance.

“I am delighted that Will Everitt has agreed to lead Friends of Casco Bay into the future,” said Andrew Marsters, president of the board of directors of Friends of Casco Bay, in the press release. “For so many reasons, Will is just the person we need. He is an even-keeled leader who inspires the best in our staff. He has institutional memory, political savviness, and an innate talent for building relationships. Our community and the Bay are lucky to have him.”

Before working at Friends, Everitt directed Community Action Works’ Portland office, where he helped dozens of communities across New England fight leaking landfills, sludge spreading and toxic pesticide spraying. He was also Maine State Director of the League of Young Voters. He is a graduate of Rutgers University.

“Will takes the helm of Friends of Casco Bay at a time when we are on a steady, solid course,” said Casco Baykeeper Ivy Frignoca. “His leadership will help us take innovative steps to address the impacts of climate change, rising sea level, increased storms and other threats to the health of our beloved Bay. Will’s intrepid vision and fiscal skill will ensure we meet the challenges ahead.”

