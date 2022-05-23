The Trek Across Maine is searching for volunteers for their 38th annual bike ride occurring June 17-19, 2022. The Trek will start at Thomas Point Beach and Campground in Brunswick with overnight stops at Bates College in Lewiston and St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

Volunteers will support cyclists along the route and at each rest stop. Positions are available for the entire weekend or for a few hours, all at the discretion of the volunteer. Volunteers must be at least 7 years old and any volunteer under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult. There is no fee required to register, but donations are appreciated.

Those who are interested can learn more and register at the Trek Across Maine’s volunteer website. Visit action.lung.org/trekacrossmaine/2022.

Each year, the Trek Across Maine hosts over 600 volunteers One of these volunteers is Rick Smith, who has volunteered at the Trek for the past 16 years. Smith’s volunteer position is a safety ambassador for the Trek management team, responsible for all aspects of safety during the event.

“I volunteer because I just enjoy helping out, especially a great cause like (American Lung Association) and the Trek Across Maine,” Smith said in a press release. “ALA does a lot to help out with lung diseases and the research to help with diagnosing lung diseases. I know people that have been affected by lung disease so I felt compelled to help out with volunteering for the Trek Across Maine.”

Smith continued: “Volunteering is a rewarding experience. The Trekkers are always thanking us for what we do every day. The volunteer role is fun, and the great thing is meeting new people that become friends, as we have done over the years. Come take part in the best bicycle ride and fundraising event around that is very well supported. You won’t be disappointed. I look forward to seeing new faces in and around the three days of the Trek Across Maine.”

