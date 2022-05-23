Town Councilor Tommy Johnson is running for reelection, and he placed his political sign on my yard in Falmouth. I asked him to remove his sign and he threatened me with legal action and a $250 fine per sign (if I removed them), as the sign is in the public right-of-way, 5 feet from the curb.
This may be legal, but it is impolite without obtaining the property owner’s consent. I have lived in Falmouth for 30 years and this is not the “Falmouth way.”
Rodger PryzantFalmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Naomi Osaka falls in first round at French Open
-
American Journal
Sibling Rivalry ready to rock in Westbrook
-
Health
Pfizer says 3 low-dose COVID shots protect children under 5
-
The Forecaster
Letter: All signs point to rude candidate
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Juli clear choice for Falmouth School Board