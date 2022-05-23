Town Councilor Tommy Johnson is running for reelection, and he placed his political sign on my yard in Falmouth. I asked him to remove his sign and he threatened me with legal action and a $250 fine per sign (if I removed them), as the sign is in the public right-of-way, 5 feet from the curb.

This may be legal, but it is impolite without obtaining the property owner’s consent. I have lived in Falmouth for 30 years and this is not the “Falmouth way.”

Rodger Pryzant

Falmouth

