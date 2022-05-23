As a practicing criminal defense attorney for the past 40 years, I would like to urge primary voters in this county to re-elect Jonathan Sahrbeck as Cumberland County District Attorney.

Jon has done a remarkable job in his first term as the District Attorney of Cumberland County. He has traveled throughout the county to listen to the concerns of his constituents. He has acted on these concerns by implementing fair policies for criminal offenders as well as victims of crime. He has surrounded himself with capable, experienced prosecutors who share his vision of justice.

Though I did not support Jon when he first ran, I am proud to endorse him now. I was lucky enough to be born a Democrat. Jon had the wisdom and courage to convert to the party of truth and justice. He has earned and deserves our support.

Gerard P. Conley, Jr.

Portland

