The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 10 at Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St. See redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

Blood drives will also be held at from noon to 6 p.m. at Town Hall on June 24 and July 8.

filed under:
American Red Cross, Forecaster briefs, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles