The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 10 at Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St. See redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Blood drives will also be held at from noon to 6 p.m. at Town Hall on June 24 and July 8.
