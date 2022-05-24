LISBON — Sophie Malloy had three hits, including a double, and an RBI as Lisbon defeated Telstar 13-2 in softball action Tuesday.

Maria Levesque also had three hits — all singles — and an RBI for the Greyhounds (5-8) while Brooke Norman had two singles and an RBI. Pitcher Erica Hill had seven strikeouts while scattering four hits. She helped her own cause at the plate, driving in two runs. Lisbon scored seven runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.

Makenzie Eliot had two hits for Telstar (5-8).

