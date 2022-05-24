Brooke Gerry pitched her second no-hitter of the season as the Windham softball team beat Massabesic 3-0 on Tuesday in Waterboro.
Gerry struck out 18 and walked one for Windham (11-2). She also pitched a no-hitter in the Eagles’ win over Kennebunk on May 18.
Stella Jarvais had an RBI single and sored a run for Windham. Gerry was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Emily Antrim allowed three hits and struck out nine for Massabesic (8-4).
BIDDEFORD 12, PORTLAND 6: Charlotte Donovan was 4 for 4, with two RBI and two runs scored, and the Tigers (12-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away and beat the Bulldogs (8-4) in Biddeford.
Hannah Gosselin and Alexis Libby had three hits each, while Laura Perreault, Chantelle Bouchard and Baylor Wilkinson each had two hits for Biddeford.
Halloran Chase had a pair of hits for Portland.
SCARBOROUGH 9, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Leadoff batter AJ Swett was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple, and scored four runs, as the Red Storm (9-3) beat the Red Riots (6-7) in South Portland.
Natalie Moynihan added a double, a single and three RBI for Scarborough, while Calynn Gendreau added two hits and drove in two.
Elise Connor, Andrea Dimauro and Phoebe Dodge had two hits apiece for South Portland.
BASEBALL
BONNY EAGLE 8, WINDHAM 1: Mason Ryan allowed one run on three hits while striking out 12 as the Scots (4-10) beat the Eagles (1-12) in Windham.
Ryan added a double at the plate, with Ryan Berry, Kyle Blaney and Trevor Perkins each had two singles for Bonny Eagle.
Login Desrochers had an RBI single for Windham.
MT. BLUE 12, CAMDEN HILLS 2: Brody Walsh had a home run and three RBI for the Cougars (6-7) in a five-inning win over the Windjammers (5-7) in Farmington.
Jayden Meader added a single and two RBI for Mt. Blue.
Leso pitched five inning allowing four hits and two runs.
Hunter Bell had a triple and a single for Camden Hills. Liam O’Neal had two RBI.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
THORNTON ACADEMY 15, BIDDEFORD 5: Morgan Bolduc scored six goals and the Golden Trojans (6-4) cruised by the Tigers (6-4) in Saco.
Grace Veroneau had four goals for Thornton Academy, while Faith Tillotson and Ayala Littlefield each scored twice. Emma Boissoneault also scored.
Abby Bouffard, Kelsie Keely, Cece Keller, Valentine Laflamme and Melandi Martel each scored for Biddeford.
