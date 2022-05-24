Maine State Music Theatre opens Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” June 8-25.

The story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Capt. Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Featuring classic songs including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Original story based on “The Trapp Family Singers,” by Maria Augusta Trapp.

The Sound of Music features Hanley Smith as Maria in her MSMT debut and MSMT alumni Will Ray (“Les Misérables”; “Footloose”) as Captain Von Trapp. Smith has starred in many regional productions, including “Les Misérables,” “Venus in Fur,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “The Sound of Music” at the Fulton Theatre. Ray has been seen on Broadway and in national tours of “Les Misérables,” “Finding Neverland” and Little House on the Prairie.

The rest of the cast includes Blake Hammond as Max, Beth Kirkpatrick as Mother Abbes, Katie Sina as Elsa, Taylor Quick as Liesl and Austin Phillips as Rolf. Local young actors playing the rest of the Von Trapp children are Jaden Nicita, Sophia Scott, Gregory J. Trapp, Jr., Kate Walters, Lily Philbrook, and Josie Marzilli.

Performing as nuns and ensemble is Jill-Christine Wiley, Jane Abernethy, Emily Bartley, Mikayla Jane Clifford, Ciara L. Neidlinger, Marcine G. Sopko, Danielle Vayenas, Megan Walz, Chana Wingard, Jonathan Bryant, Kyle Laing. Swings include Brooke Taylor Cottrell and Preston Karp.

The creative team for The Sound of Music includes Director/Choreographer Marc Robin, Music Director Ben McNaboe, Assistant Music Director Ruchir Khazanchi, Costume Designer Anthony Lacosckie Jr., Wig Designer Kevin S. Foster II, Lighting Designer Paul Black, Set Designer Michael Schweikardt, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton and Stage Manager Mark Johnson.

The show is sponsored by Great Impasta and Bath Savings Institution. The premier sponsors are Oceanview at Falmouth, Highland Green, and Cumberland Crossing.

Performances take place at the Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. For tickets, visit msmt.org or call (207) 725-8769.

