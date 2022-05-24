Eight volunteers from Bowdoinham made improvements to the Cathance River Trails located near Bowdoinham village center.

Community Development Advisory Committee Chairperson Wendy Rose said the team of volunteers May 21 installed new trail markers, freshened the trail bulletin board and performed brush cutting and weed whacking.

Just days before the volunteers arrived, the Public Works Department installed a new pet waste station, replaced a culvert and filled in a low spot with some gravel, said Rose.

In March, Rose walked the trails with retired UMO entomology professor and browntail moth expert Dr. Elli Groden to look for signs of browntail moths.

“I cut off some of the nests and marked the trees that had nests too high to reach,” said Rose.

The local fire department did a controlled burning near the trail access points for tick control as well, she said.

“All of this work has made the area more accessible to hikers, walkers and has developed this wonderful public resource,” said Rose.

