Well-known Wiscasset seafood shack Red’s Eats will be featured on the Netflix show “Somebody Feed Phil,” premiering its fifth season Wednesday.

Last September a film crew visited Red’s Eats to film an episode of the food and travel docuseries starring television writer and producer, Phil Rosenthal.

The show follows Rosenthal as he samples local cuisines in cities around the world. Last season included visits to San Francisco, Singapore, Rio de Janeiro and Hawaii.

Rosenthal is best known for his work on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Coach” and “The Simpson’s Movie.”

“We are so honored and humbled by Phil’s visit,” said Red’s Eats owner Debbie Gagnon in a statement. She said Phil, his wife Monica and their children were “so much fun.”

“The entire crew was amazing and it was just awesome and incredibly exciting to be included in ‘Somebody Feed Phil,'” she said.

This is the first Netflix show Red’s Eats has been featured on, but the owners are no strangers to celebrity sightings or docuseries.

Established in 1954 Gagnon said Red’s Eats has served actor Tom Cruise, musician Lionel Richie and chef Andrew Zimmern. The landmark has also been featured on the Food Network and Travel Channel show, “The Zimmerman List.”

