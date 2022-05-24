Well-known Wiscasset seafood shack Red’s Eats will be featured on the Netflix show “Somebody Feed Phil,” premiering its fifth season Wednesday.
Last September a film crew visited Red’s Eats to film an episode of the food and travel docuseries starring television writer and producer, Phil Rosenthal.
The show follows Rosenthal as he samples local cuisines in cities around the world. Last season included visits to San Francisco, Singapore, Rio de Janeiro and Hawaii.
Rosenthal is best known for his work on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Coach” and “The Simpson’s Movie.”
“We are so honored and humbled by Phil’s visit,” said Red’s Eats owner Debbie Gagnon in a statement. She said Phil, his wife Monica and their children were “so much fun.”
“The entire crew was amazing and it was just awesome and incredibly exciting to be included in ‘Somebody Feed Phil,'” she said.
This is the first Netflix show Red’s Eats has been featured on, but the owners are no strangers to celebrity sightings or docuseries.
Established in 1954 Gagnon said Red’s Eats has served actor Tom Cruise, musician Lionel Richie and chef Andrew Zimmern. The landmark has also been featured on the Food Network and Travel Channel show, “The Zimmerman List.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: May 27-June 3
-
Health care
Long COVID symptoms lasted a median of 15 months, study finds
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: May 27-June 3
-
Business
State board to take up power line permit appeal in mid-July
-
The Forecaster
In North Yarmouth, Old Town House becoming new again
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.