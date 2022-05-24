ARUNDEL

The Arundel Historical Society will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Veteran’s Memorial at the Town Fire Station at 468 Limerick Road.

There will be an invocation, a reading of the honor roll and a wreath laying ceremony, followed by taps.

The public is invited to attend and remember our veterans.

PORTLAND

The annual Deering Center Memorial Day Procession and Commemoration will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, beginning at Longfellow School and proceeding along Stevens Avenue, through Deering Center and into Evergreen Cemetery.

The Procession will feature the Deering VFW Post 6859 Color Guard, veterans, Patriot Fife & Drum, a riderless horse, children carrying flowers, Girl Scouts, and the Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band.

Former Gov. John Baldacci will give the commemoration. Other participants include former state Rep. and Army veteran Gerald Talbot, state Rep. and Navy veteran Samuel Zager, the Marine Corps League giving the volley salute, and Tom Dyhrberg and Joe Begenwald conclude the ceremony with taps.

For more details, go to deeringcenter.me.

WELLS

Wells’ annual Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, marching from Wells High School at 200 Sanford Road and proceeding to Ocean View Cemetery on Route 1. Gold Star families and veterans are invited to participate in the parade and help honor the fallen.

For more details, email [email protected] or call 361-8130.

BRUNSWICK/TOPSHAM

The Brunswick-Topsham Memorial Day Committee announced the return to a live event in the two towns.

Events begin at 8:45 a.m. Monday in Topsham, with a ceremony at Topsham Town Hall. The parade begins immediately following the ceremony and travels down Main Street, crossing the Frank J Wood bridge, where it pauses for a wreath laying ceremony and continuing down Maine Street in Brunswick.

The parade concludes and the Brunswick observance begins at the gazebo on the Brunswick Mall. The day’s events end with a wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial Square.

SABATTUS

A Memorial Day parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday from the American Legion Post on Island Road and proceeding onto Main Street, Elm Street, Hemlock Street and then on to Greene Street ending at the veteran’s monument for additional services. This year the Oak Hill Middle School Voices of Color will set up the monument area.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: