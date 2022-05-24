Yarmouth residents will vote on municipal and school budgets at Town Meeting at 7 p.m. June 7 at Yarmouth High School’s performing arts center, 286 West Elm St.

Yarmouth’s new town and school spending plan is about $51.1 million, a $4.2 million increase over this fiscal year’s budget. If the budget is approved, the property tax rate would increase $1.80 to $21.60 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home valued at $700,000 would see a $15,120 property tax bill, up $1,260 over this year’s.

Residents will then validate the school budget at the polls June 14. They will also decide whether to keep the school budget validation process in place for the next three years. If not, the school budget will be finalized at the annual Town Meeting rather than via the ballot box on Election Day.

Incumbent Randall Bates and newcomer Zoe Wolf are running uncontested for three-year terms on the town council. Incumbent Jesica Garrou and newcomer David Ray are also running uncontested for three-year terms for the Yarmouth School Committee.

June 14 voting is from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Yarmouth High School gym.

