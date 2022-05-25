Brunswick police are looking for two men who were driving recklessly on motorcycles Tuesday night on Maine Street.
According to police, shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were alerted to the bikers driving on sidewalks and leaving skid marks on the road.
Responding officers were unable to locate the motorcycles, believed to have then headed across the Frank J. Wood Bridge into Topsham.
Police, who are still investigating, posted several photos of the incident on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to contact Officer Charles Tompson. Brunswick police can be reached at (207) 725-552.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Southern Forecaster
Sights on the kites
-
New England
Defense calls no witnesses in New Hampshire case of man killed, beheaded
-
Business
Stocks climb as Fed minutes show determination on rates
-
Sports
NFL notebook: AP sources: Colin Kaepernick to work out for Raiders
-
Arts & Entertainment
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.