Brunswick police are looking for two men who were driving recklessly on motorcycles Tuesday night on Maine Street.

According to police, shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were alerted to the bikers driving on sidewalks and leaving skid marks on the road.

Responding officers were unable to locate the motorcycles, believed to have then headed across the Frank J. Wood Bridge into Topsham.

Police, who are still investigating, posted several photos of the incident on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to contact Officer Charles Tompson. Brunswick police can be reached at (207) 725-552.

