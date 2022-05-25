A motorcyclist appears to drive onto a Maine Street Brunswick sidewalk, one of two men police are searching for. Image from Brunswick police Facebook page

One of two men on motorcycles who drove recklessly on Maine Street in Brunswick police is searching for. Image from Brunswick Police Facebook page

Brunswick police are looking for two men who were driving recklessly on motorcycles Tuesday night on Maine Street.

 

According to police, shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were alerted to the bikers driving on sidewalks and leaving skid marks on the road.

Responding officers were unable to locate the motorcycles, believed to have then headed across the Frank J. Wood Bridge into Topsham.

Police, who are still investigating, posted several photos of the incident on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to contact Officer Charles Tompson. Brunswick police can be reached at (207) 725-552.

