State Police have arrested a Bath man in connection with the alleged murder of his 66-year-old mother, according to a statement from a police spokesperson.
Detectives from the Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit arrested Jason Ibarra and charged him with murder Wednesday afternoon, after the Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled Jeanine Ross’ death a homicide.
At about 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Bath Police officers discovered Ross’ body in an apartment at the Moorings apartment complex at 125 Congress St., where Ross lived.
Police requested support from the state’s Major Crimes Unit, which is responsible for investigating homicides and suspicious deaths.
State detectives and Bath officers worked into Tuesday evening when they arrested Ibarra, who had been staying with his mother, and charged him with violation of conditional release.
Ibarra was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.
State Detectives met with Ibarra at the jail Wednesday afternoon and informed him of the murder charge.
