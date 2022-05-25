Last September Phil Rosenthal, the host of Netflix show “Somebody Feed Phil,” visited his cousin Anna McDougal and her fellow artists at Spindleworks art studio in Brunswick.
Spindleworks is a nonprofit art center and a program of the Independence Association of Brunswick, which supports individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Artists come from surrounding communities including Bath, Topsham, Bowdoinham, Portland, Westbrook, Wiscasset, Auburn, Lisbon Falls, Richmond and Freeport.
Rosenthal is a writer and producer best known for his work on the show, “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
“Somebody Feed Phil” is a documentary series about Rosenthal’s journey around the world to taste famous local cuisines. Past episodes have featured restaurants in Rio de Janiero, San Fransico and Hawaii. This season will feature communities in Maine, Oregon, Mexico, Finland and Spain.
Spindleworks will be featured in an episode about Maine, along with Wiscasset seafood-shack Red’s Eats.
It was the first time an original show from the streaming service had visited Red’s, which has been featured on other shows including Andrew Zimmern’s “The Zimmern List” and has served celebrities such as Tom Cruise and Lionel Richie.
McDougal and her family have been urging Rosenthal to visit Spindleworks for quite some time.
Rosenthal and his film crew watched the artists at work and explored its What Not gallery, according to a Spindleworks newsletter.
Following the tour, McDougal and Rosenthal were joined by Spindleworks artists and Netflix film crew on a trip to Brunswick ice cream shop Dirty Larry’s Cone Town.
“It was so exciting,” said McDougal. “This show is about love of food, love of family and art,” she said.
Season five of “Somebody Feed Phil” and its episode about Maine premiered on Netflix, on May 25.
